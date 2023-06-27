‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Want Justice for Vanna White After Reported Pay Disparity, Ryan Seacrest Hiring

Ryan Seacrest is officially replacing longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who is retiring. However, many on social media are wondering why Sajak's co-host Vanna White wasn't upgraded to solo host.

"That's weird... why not Vanna?" one person questioned on Twitter in response to the announcement of Seacrest's hiring.

Another fan complained that White got "screwed over."

"They should have Vanna White host the show and bring on some himbo to turn the letters," another person suggested on Twitter.

Yet another viewer pitched the idea of White and Seacrest swapping roles.

Someone else pointed out that White has dedicated more than 30 years of her career to the show and deserves the spot for her time.

Wheel of Fortune fans are also upset by recent reports that White is underpaid.

According to Entertainment Tonight, White has not received a pay raise in over 18 years. The outlet reports Sajak currently makes five times as much as White.

"Vanna White needs back pay commensurate w/ Sajak’s raises and oh, yeah, she should be the host," one person tweeted in reaction to the report.

White has reportedly hired an "aggressive new lawyer" to help her negotiate her contract in order for her to stay on the show after the 2023-2024 season ends.

Sajak announced his forthcoming retirement in a statement shared June 12. The beloved game show host will retire following Season 41, which will begin airing in September.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!" White tweeted following the announcement.

On Tuesday (June 27), Seacrest announced he would be filling Sajak's shoes in the future.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest shared in a statement.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he continued.