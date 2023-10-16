Why Vanna White Doesn’t Care If She Gets Married to Partner of 12 Years

Vanna White, who recently negotiated a contract extension for Wheel of Fortune, is in no rush to wed longtime partner John Donaldson.

The couple, who met in 2012, are secure in their relationship, and don't feel a need to make it official.

"I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married. Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one," the 66-year-old told People.

The TV icon and the businessman haven’t even broached the subject of tying the knot.

"We don't really talk about it, but you never know. I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married," White continued, calling Donaldson the "male version" of her.

"We really are very similar. We get along so well. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him," she shared.

White also offered her insight about what makes a relationship successful in the long run.

"Don't be in a relationship because you're lonely, because if you're not happy, you're still lonely. Just be who you are, and don't let anybody change who you are. It's nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don't want to change you. It's got to be easy," she detailed.

The former model was previously married to Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. The exes share two children: Gigi Santo, 26, and Nikko Santo, 29.