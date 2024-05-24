‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Shocks Audience With NSFW Answer

Things got x-rated on the latest episode of the hit game show Wheel of Fortune when a contestant gave a totally NSFW answer.

On the May 23 episode of the show, a contestant named Tavaris left the audience as well as host Pat Sajak in shock when his "Phrase" category guess.

There were many blank spots left of the puzzle with only the letters I, T, E, B, and T filled in.

"Right in the butt?" Tavaris guesses that the puzzle will read.

The audience and his fellow contestants laughed at his answer while Sajak gave a simple response with "No."

The puzzle was solved, however, it was solved by another contestant on the show. Blake revealed the correct sequence of letters to solve the puzzle as "This is the best!" and he won $1,000 in the process.

After the right answer was given, Sajak congratulated Blake and asked Tavaris how he was doing.

"Yeah, that's it I think! Much better answer. How you doing Tavaris? You've already made an impression on us," Sajak said.

Tavaris apologized for giving his NSFW answer to the puzzle.

"I apologize, but I was a little excited," he said.

"We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully. I have no idea what that'll be, but..." Sajak responded.

READ MORE: Viewers Upset After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Rewards Incorrect Puzzle

People on social media were quick to respond to the slip up and shared their thoughts on the situation.

"I like this clip way too much had to be quite the moment for the live crowd," one person said.

"Now I know why this show is still airing after all these years," someone else said.

"I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time," another Twitter user shared.

"I cannot stop watching this and the after-the-fact detail that this was THE FIRST TOSS-UP OF THE EPISODE makes it just so perfect," commented another.