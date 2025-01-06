Is Ariana Grande’s Team Trying to Cover Up Her Infamous Blaccent? Copyright Strikes Spark Conspiracy

Amid all the commotion over Ariana Grande's lingering "Galinda voice," a new conspiracy theory has emerged among fans online related to her infamous "blaccent."

Thanks to resurfaced videos of past interview clips and snippets of songs, fans have been dissecting Grande's different "eras," including her alleged blaccent.

The videos have sparked debates among fans and gone majorly viral like one video posted to X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the singer's change in accent and tone captioned "This is INSANE."

The video, posted Dec. 28, had over 26 million views before being mysteriously taken down over a copyright strike.

The fan who posted the video confirmed in another tweet that it was indeed Grande's team who was responsible for the copyright strike by sharing a screenshot showing the names: "A. Rights Owner(s) - GRAND ARI, INC. / ARIANA GRANDE® (SUBJECT OF VIDEOS / STILLS / PHOTOS & SOLE, GLOBAL, COPYRIGHT LICENSE HOLDER)."

The fan also revealed that the reason for the strike was that the video apparently contained "pirated/leaked content," though the fan argued that the clips were "officially released & they fell under fair use."

Before being reposted to X/Twitter, the original video was posted to TikTok and was also copyright struck and deleted, as confirmed by the original poster.

"In honor of her team taking down the [Ariana] interviewing Blackiana video, enjoy this evolution of the many Aris," the TikTok creator captioned a new video showcasing the evolution of Grande's speaking voice.

However, the original video is still up as a YouTube Short, featuring today's version of Galinda-fied Grande "interviewing" her past self circa Thank U, Next.

The singer has long been the subject of criticism in regards to her ever-morphing accent and speaking voice (as well as that phase where she loved a deep tan).

Notably, the time period people refer to when discussing her "blaccent" was when she was very close friends with singer Victoria Monét and other Black artists who worked closely with Grande on her R&B-infused pop music.