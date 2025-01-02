Ariana Grande Explains Her Soft Speaking Voice During ‘Wicked’ Press Tour

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight when it comes to those who think her voice has changed while on the press tour for Wicked.

In an interview with Variety, Grande explained that disappearing into her character, Galinda/Glinda, had a big role in her natural voice changing in real life.

"Maybe people underestimate how long we spent finding and disappearing into these women," Grande told the outlet.

She shared that certain mannerisms she picked up while filming, including voice inflections, may take a while to fade away.

"So when certain inflections or mannerisms take time to melt away, sometimes people poke fun. But we had a job to do, and we had things to get lost in — because that’s what the piece required," the singer said.

"Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day," Grande continued.

READ MORE: How to Get Ariana Grande's Glinda Necklace From 'Wicked'

This isn't the first time Grande has commented on the change in her speaking voice since filming Wicked.

In June 2024, Grande posted a comment under a clip of herself on the Podcrushed podcast explaining her voice had changed for two different reasons.

Grande first revealed it has become a "habit" to speak like Galinda because she had been "speaking like this for two years" while the movies were filmed.

The other reason has to do with the state of her vocal cords.

"Also vocal health ... I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing," Grande added.

Wicked was released in November and became an instant hit at the box office, grossing over $640 million at the global box office. It is now the highest-grossing musical film adaptation of all time.

Part two of the film, Wicked: For Good, is set for release in November 2025.