How to Get Ariana Grande’s Glinda Necklace Worn in ‘Wicked’

Wicked fans discovered the exact necklace that Ariana Grande wore in the blockbuster film.

Musical fans found where to purchase the iconic necklace seen on Glinda throughout the film. TikTokers have shared their unboxing of the butterfly necklace entitled "Lilia necklace." The necklace is currently available for purchase at select Swarovski stores for 30% off at $83. Meanwhile, two other colors with the same design are currently available online.

The color seen on Grande is called "Butterfly, White, Rose gold-tone plated," although only select stores have it in stock and not online. There is a "Notify me" button in which shoppers will get an email when it is back in stock on the website. The other two colors are "Blue, Rhodium plated" and "White, Rhodium plated."

The description for the jewelry item reads, "An elegant choice for everyday, this delicate necklace will become a new wardrobe staple. It features shimmering pavé butterfly motifs suspended from a sleek rhodium plated chain. The perfect partner to white T-shirts, cashmere jumpers, denim, or eveningwear – essentially, anything goes." It features a lobster clasp and length can be adjusted between 14 7/8 inches and 16 7/8 inches.

It makes sense that Grande donned the piece in the film, as she is currently a Swarovski brand ambassador. You may have seen her commercials for the brand.

"I am thrilled to be Swarovski's Brand Ambassador. It's an honor to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry, and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression," Grande previously said in a press release about working with the brand.