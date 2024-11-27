What Do Prison Inmates Eat on Thanksgiving?

Ever wondered what prison inmates eat on Thanksgiving? Turns out, their food is often, though not always, very similar to a traditional Thanksgiving feast... sort of.

This year, infamous inmates such as Sean "Diddy" Combs and the Menendez brothers will reportedly receive their own Thanksgiving meals.

According to Page Six, the full menu from the Metropolitan Detention Center where Diddy is currently being held has been revealed. The disgraced music mogul is being held without bail at the Brooklyn, N.Y. federal jail and has been behind bars since September.

For breakfast on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 28), he will receive fruit, breakfast pastries and cereal with skim milk.

Lunch will consist of holiday standards such as turkey roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Assorted holiday pies will also be available to inmates.

As for dinner, inmates including Combs will be dining on two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with potato chips and fruit.

As for the Menendez brothers, who have been in prison in California for nearly 35 years, a feast of turkey slices, mashed potatoes, greens and peach pie is on the menu this year, InTouch reports.

Inmates at the San Diego prison will also be able to watch Thanksgiving football and attend a non-denominational worship service, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: Woman Implements Strict Thanksgiving 'Family Code of Conduct'

The prison Thanksgiving tradition extends at least back to the 19th century when Eastern State Penitentiary would hand out fresh apples to their inmates as a Thanksgiving treat.

In 1904, inmates at the Pennsylvania prison ate roast beef and potatoes and in 1946, they were treated to ice cream.

Many prison chefs prepare a Thanksgiving-themed meal for inmates on the holiday, such as at State Correctional Institution at Chester, a medium security facility outside of Philadelphia.

Inmates at the facility are fed "traditional Thanksgiving fixings and extra baked goods."

In a column for the Prison Journalism Project, an incarcerated writer from Florida shed light on his own personal Thanksgiving experience in jail.

In one instance he wrote that he and some other inmates made "Frito-chili pie wraps with a garlic cheese sauce" to celebrate the holiday.

However, inmates housed under the Florida Department of Corrections are treated to a special holiday food tray for Thanksgiving, Christmas, the Fourth of July and Eid al-Fitr.

"The Thanksgiving tray features either sliced turkey or turkey cold cuts, mashed potatoes, corn, cornbread stuffing, salad, salad dressing, sliced bread or a dinner roll, butter, pumpkin pie and, most importantly, cranberry sauce," he wrote.

He also noted that in comparison to everyday dining hall meals in prison, the Thanksgiving food was "cooked properly" and "actually hot."

Meanwhile, in a Reddit thread asking ex-cons about their Thanksgiving experiences while incarcerated, one person wrote that even though the meals weren't up to the standard of home cooking, they were still "special."

"Getting a special meal (even though low quality) is something to look forward to. Especially dessert," the Reddit user wrote.