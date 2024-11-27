Black Friday Streaming Deals: Hulu, Max and More Discounts for 2024

Here's how you can score some major discounts on your favorite streaming services on Black Friday 2024.

Whether you want to catch up on your favorite series, marathon all the Friends Thanksgiving episodes or binge some cheesy holiday films, now is a good time to consider purchasing a new streaming subscription.

Plus, with streaming prices constantly climbing, these great deals are definitely worth checking out.

Some platforms – like Hulu – are even offering their deals for customers who already have a subscription for their service.

Below, find out more details about the best streaming deals you can nab on Black Friday 2024.

Hulu and Disney Plus

From now until Dec. 2, Hulu is offering with-ads subscriptions for just 99 cents a month, which adds up to just $11.88 ($108 off) for an entire year of shows like The Handmaid's Tale and The Bear.

Or, if you're also a fan of Disney Plus, you can go for the Disney Bundle Duo Basic and get both services (with ads) for $2.99 a month for a year instead of $10.99.

Disney Plus offers a treasure trove of Disney and Disney Channel classics, plus tons of other movies and shows, including Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and more.

Max

Max is the go-to for throwbacks like Friends and One Tree Hill and it also boasts A24 films and hits like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

This year, they're offering their with-ads plan for $2.99 for the first six months to both new and returning customers.

The sale saves you $42 on the normally $9.99 subscription cost.

Paramount Plus and Showtime

Subscribers can purchase the ad-free Paramount Plus and Showtime combo for just $2.99 per month for two months from now until Dec. 4.

The two platforms combined give viewers access to Paramount's MTV and Nickelodeon catalog as well as Showtime series like Yellowjackets and even live sports.

The regular price for the bundle is $12.99 per month.

Peacock

New subscribers who want to try Peacock should jump on this opportunity available until Dec. 2: get Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month by using the code REALDEALMONTHLY.

You can also get the ad-supported yearly plan for $19.99 instead of $79.99 with the code REALDEAL.

With this steal, you can enjoy next-day streaming of NBC and Bravo shows (hello, Law & Order: SVU) and live sports from football to WWE, plus blockbuster films like Twisters.