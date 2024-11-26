Woman Refuses to Attend Sister’s Thanksgiving Wedding Since Children Aren’t Welcome

A woman on Reddit is refusing to attend her sister's Thanksgiving wedding because her child isn't invited.

"My sister’s wedding is in [a few] days, and it’s also doubling as a Thanksgiving gathering, so the whole family will be there," the woman began.

"Today she told me I couldn’t bring my 3-year-old because she doesn’t want any kids under 8 at the wedding. My kid is literally the only one under 8 in the family," she continued.

Because of this, the woman is now refusing to go to her sister's wedding.

"I told her fine, but if my daughter isn’t welcome, I’m not coming either. Now she’s mad because I’m supposed to walk her down the aisle. Our dad passed away eight months ago, just after she and her fiancé got engaged, so she’s been counting on me for this," she explained.

Even after her sister relented and told her she could bring her little girl, it was too late.

"She texted me a second ago saying I could bring my daughter. I don’t even want to go anymore. She can figure it out," she concluded.

Users in the comments section were divided.

"She wanted kids at her wedding. She didn’t want YOUR kid at the wedding. Stay home," one user wrote.

"It's your choice, however be aware you probably won't ever be able to have a good relationship with your sister again if you make this choice," another chimed in.

"It’s not about the wedding—it’s about family. If your sister couldn’t figure out a way to include your daughter, then she’s the one making this difficult. You set your boundary, and now she has to respect it. You’re not her backup plan when it’s convenient," someone else shared.

"If the sister sincerely apologizes and shows genuine regret, accepting it and attending could help mend the relationship," another suggested.