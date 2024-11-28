Trisha Paytas, George Strait and More Celebrate Thanksgiving 2024

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2024 from PopCrush!

On Thursday (Nov. 28), the United States celebrated Thanksgiving Day, a cherished annual tradition marked by family gatherings, feasts, and festive entertainment. A highlight of the day was the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, featuring dazzling floats and performances by a star-studded lineup of celebrities and artists.

This year’s performers included hip-hop star T-Pain, country sensations Dan + Shay, soulful duo The War and Treaty, Motown legends The Temptations, and the ever-energetic Jimmy Fallon alongside The Roots. Broadway luminaries such as Lea Salonga and Idina Menzel also graced the stage, joined by powerhouse vocalists Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue.

However, Fallon’s performance sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers criticized his alleged lip-syncing during the parade, with comments suggesting it was poorly executed. Despite the critique, the parade remained a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and holiday cheer.

Beyond the parade, celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their Thanksgiving festivities. From heartfelt gratitude posts to snapshots of delicious feasts and family gatherings, stars embraced the holiday spirit in their own unique ways.

As Thanksgiving ushers in the holiday season, PopCrush wishes everyone a joyful celebration filled with love, laughter, and good food. Stay tuned for more updates on how your favorite stars are celebrating this special time of year!