Woman Slams ‘Unloving’ Daughter for Going to In-Laws’ Thanksgiving Instead

A woman on Reddit shared how her mother slammed her for not visiting for Thanksgiving, but it was all a misunderstanding.

"My parents got the stomach flu and told me they would not be going to my in-laws Thanksgiving. My spouse and I had just gotten married a few months prior," she began.

The woman shared that she had decided she and her husband would only go to his parents' house for the holiday since her parents were sick and she assumed they wouldn't be able to celebrate at all.

"At my in-laws' Thanksgiving my mom texted asking when I would be arriving. I did not realize my parents expected me to visit their home for Thanksgiving with them being sick. I told them we would visit after the Thanksgiving we were at, later in the day," she explained.

While the woman was willing to accommodate her mother and visit despite the long drive, she did not want to stay the night. As a result, her mom threw a tantrum and accused her of not loving her parents.

"My parents live a couple of hours from us. Because we were going straight there we said we would only stay for the evening and not spend the night as we did not have our overnight bags with us. My mom texted back saying that I was unloving and trying to distance myself and that she knew I was trying to estrange myself. She called and cussed me out. Because she was belligerent my spouse and I decided not to go because it felt unsafe. Mom proceeded to call all the extended family and tell them how terrible I am," she concluded.

READ MORE: Family Tries Guilting Atheist Bride Into Having Religious Wedding

Users in the comments section sounded off on the situation, with many siding with the frustrated woman.

"Yikes, sounds like your mom really knows how to spread holiday cheer and drama. Canceling was definitely the smart move here," one person wrote.

"Your mother has just given you a million reasons not to spend Thanksgiving with her," another chimed in.

"Your mom's Thanksgiving menu could use some chill pills," someone else joked.

"The first thing that you need to realize is that you and your spouse need to make your own traditions. That will not always align with either of your parents," another suggested.