Do You Serve the Most Disliked Thanksgiving Dish?

Are you a picky Thanksgiving day meal eater, or do you just dive in?

According to The Vacationer website, men are pickier about what goes in their tummies when it comes to traditional holiday dinners that start with Thanksgiving and end with Christmas. I actually find that surprising, but hey, maybe they play it off better.

Anyway, while 12 percent of us gobble it all up, 88% don't like everything served at Thanksgiving dinner. And get this: the most disliked item is the turkey itself. As a matter of fact, 35% of us could forgo turkey altogether. We at least need the smell wafting through the house and the presentation, but after that, I've totally done a Thanksgiving with barely eating a bite of turkey, even though I enjoy it.

Does this turkey revelation surprise you? I'm guessing no because, let's be honest, it's all about the scrumptious sides that entice and excite us. Plus, those second and third helpings on Thanksgiving and digging into leftovers throughout the weekend are always about the sides.

Here's the list of the most disliked foods that grace most of our Thanksgiving and Christmas tables.

1. Turkey. — 35%

2. Stuffing/Dressing. — 32%

3. Ham. — 32%

4. Sweet Potatoes or Yams. — 29%

5. Cranberry Sauce. — 29%

6. Green Bean Casserole. — 23%

7. Mashed Potatoes. — 22%

8. Coleslaw — 22%

9. Pumpkin Pie. — 21%

10. Carrots — 16%

11. Macaroni and Cheese. — 16%

12. Corn. — 15%

13. Apple Pie. — 14%

Do you agree with these traditional foods? I'm quite shocked at how high up mashed potatoes are. Even more so, apparently, apple pie is the most popular Thanksgiving dish. Who knew?

I guess with a limited number of truly traditional dishes, they were all bound to make this list.

