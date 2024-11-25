Lyle Menendez’s Wife Rebecca Sneed Reveals Separation Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal

Lyle Menendez's wife Rebecca Sneed announced she and the convicted murderer have separated after 21 years of marriage.

The news comes after rumors began circulating that Menendez was allegedly cheating on his wife with a 21-year-old British college student.

Sneed, however, remains adamant there was no cheating in their relationship.

“Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal. Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family,” the 39-year-old wrote on Facebook.

"I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years," Sneed continued.

Sneed urged followers to continued supporting Lyle and his brother Erik in their fight to be released from prison.

"Please keep this page as the abuse survivor support page Lyle wants it to be. I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them. Please continue to join us in this fight!” she concluded.



Lyle and Erik were arrested in 1990 and later convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the brutal slaying of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Lyle and Rebecca wed in a prison ceremony in November 2003.

Erik has been married to his wife, Tammi, since 1999.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch recently portrayed the siblings in Netflix's his series Monsters.