Sam Asghari Describes Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: ‘Weirdest Thing’

Sam Asghari found Britney Spears' conservatorship to be "the weirdest thing to deal with."

The 30-year-old actor initially assumed that he might struggle to cope with the stresses and strains of fame, but Britney's conservatorship ultimately proved to be the most complicated aspect of their relationship.

Sam, who was married to the pop star between 2022 and 2024, said on the Sibling Revelry podcast: "One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that's taken advantage... that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you.

"Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them.

"They take an advantage because they think, you know, you you owe something to them or something, which is so ridiculous. That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life ever."

Sam tried to support Britney through her conservatorship battle, which ultimately ended in 2021 after she accused her management team and her family of abuse.

And although their relationship ended in divorce, Sam has insisted he doesn't have any regrets.

The actor shared: "I'm always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened."

Sam announced his split from Britney via a social media post in August 2023.

He said on Instagram at the time: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."