Matt Lauer's personal life has looked very different ever since he was ousted from Today in 2017.

NBC fired the journalist six years ago after former co-worker Brooke Nevils accused him of sexual harassment. Following her claims, several other women came forward with similar accusations.

According to People, the 65-year-old has "drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends, even people who stuck by him after The Today Show."

A source told the magazine that Lauer is living "a fairly good life," though "it's nothing at all like what it was" at the height of his career.

"It's a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about. He is dating, he's close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They've navigated that fairly well," the source claimed.

After selling his house in the Hamptons last year, the former TV anchor has been spending more time at his home in New Zealand.

"He feels peace there. Loves it, loves the people, and it’s good for his productivity level," an insider told People.

Despite changing his friend group, a source insists he is "still going strong" with girlfriend Shamin Abas, whom he began dating in 2019.

"Matt still gets trash-talked and he doesn’t want to give people any added options for it, so he and Shamin keep a very low profile. They are still seriously dating and get along well. She has her own life away from him with her international PR and events firm, and her horse," the supposed insider told the magazine.

Although the couple have been together many years, the source said they "don’t know if marriage is in the cards any time soon, but they have a good relationship."

Lauer shares three kids with ex-wife Annette Roque: sons Thijs, 17, and Jack, 22, as well as daughter Romy, 19.

He and Roque were married from 1998 to 2019. Prior to his marriage to Roque, Lauer was married to Nancy Alspaugh between 1981 and 1988.