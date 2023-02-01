Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas Are Keeping a Low Profile

Matt Lauer, 65, and girlfriend Shamin Abas, 53, are keeping their relationship low-profile.

The pair were recently photographed while out together on a date night in New York City.

"Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other. They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years," a source told People.

"They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together. They have many of the same interests," the source added.

The couple currently live a quiet life together in the Hamptons.

"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life. They are off the radar and low-key. They are enjoying their lives," a separate source told People.

In 2017, Lauer was fired from the Today show after a former co-worker reported he had sexually harassed her. Several women eventually came forward with similar allegations.

In the five years since his firing, Lauer has been living in upstate New York, prioritizing his relationships with his children.

"They are a priority in his life. Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them," an insider told People in 2022.

Lauer shares three kids with ex-wife Annette Roque: sons Thijs, 16, and Jack, 21, as well as daughter Romy, 19.

Lauer and Roque were married from 1998 to 2019. Prior to his marriage to Roque, Lauer was married to Nancy Alspaugh between 1981 and 1988.