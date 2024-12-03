Matt Lauer Happy He’s Not Working Seven Years After ‘Today’ Show Firing

Matt Lauer has reportedly settled into a new normal years after his Today show firing.

“There was a time there where he wasn’t really talking to anybody. He wasn’t really talking to any of his old friends. Over the past year, he’s been reconnecting with friends and texting them and talking on the phone," an insider told People.

The source noted that the veteran TV journalist is in a "really good place" with his three kids Jack, 23, Romy, 21, and Thijs, 17, as well as his ex-wife Annette Roque.

“He’s actually doing well and happy. He doesn’t work and he doesn’t have to. He’s not looking to. He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover," the source continued.

READ MORE: Matt Lauer’s Daughter Romy Flees Scene After Hamptons Crash

Although the 66-year-old lives a "quiet life" in the Hamptons, it's anything but "dull and boring."

"Matt has a circle of friends, including some from his big star NBC days. Matt is a good father and has spent needed time with [his kids] during their teen years. He likes being with them and has supported their interests. He loves his children," the source told People, noting he's enjoying life with girlfriend Shamin Abas, too.

“Matt is less worried about being seen out than he was at the beginning of these years since he left NBC. Although he is always looking to see what he wants to do next, he is happy. He and Shamin have had a nice life in the Hamptons. Each has separate interests, and they do a lot of things together. They are a happy couple," the insider continued.

Lauer was ousted from Today in 2017.

NBC fired the journalist after former co-worker Brooke Nevils accused him of sexual harassment. Following her claims, several other women came forward with similar allegations.