Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Claims He Was Fired for Not Putting ‘Liars’ On-Air

Don Lemon believes CNN fired him because he refused to put "liars and bigots" on the air.

Speaking to ABC24 Memphis, the former anchor claimed the news network canned him because he wouldn't give a platform to people who denied the results of the 2020 election.

"I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution. I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things," the former CNN This Morning host said.

Lemon also claimed that his morals and beliefs were in direct conflict with former CNN CEO Chris Licht, who stepped down from the network in early June.

"I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the Constitution. Because the Constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is," Lemon added, urging Americans to "stand up for what is right" and "stand up for the truth."

READ MORE: Chris Cuomo Says He Contemplated Suicide After CNN Firing

On April 24, Lemon claimed that he was taken by surprise by his sudden firing.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," Lemon tweeted in a statement.

Not long after, CNN released a statement of their own alleging that Lemon's claim was "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," the company tweeted.

It's unclear why, exactly, Lemon was fired. However, reports alleged the longtime news anchor had been accused of acting misogynistic toward female staff members at CNN.