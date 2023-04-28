Fired CNN Journalist Don Lemon Plans to Spend His Summer Unbothered at the Beach

Don Lemon isn't letting his recent firing from CNN get him down. While you won't see him at his news desk this summer, you might just run into him having some fun in the sun.

When the 57-year-old journalist was asked about his plans for the immediate future, Lemon responded in truly unbothered fashion.

"I'm going to enjoy my summer, spend it on the beach and have a great time. That's it,” Lemon told Page Six at the Time 100 Gala Wednesday (Apr. 26). Lemon attended the star-studded event with his husband, Tim Malone, 39.

READ MORE: Chris Cuomo Says He Contemplated Suicide After CNN Firing

Despite being canned by the cable news giant after 17 years, Lemon told the outlet that he wasn't upset about his firing.

"It's not in my nature. I'm not an angry person, I'm not mad," Lemon said.

"I'm a very resilient person. I've had a very full life with lots of twists and turns. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don't have to worry about, you know, not having a place to live or a home or whatever," the journalist continued.

Why Was Don Lemon Fired by CNN?

On Monday (April 24), Don Lemon claimed on Twitter that he was taken by surprise by his sudden firing.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," Lemon tweeted in a statement.

Not long after, CNN released a statement of their own saying that Lemon's claim was "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," the company tweeted.

It's unclear why, exactly, Lemon was fired. However, recent reports alleged the longtime news anchor had been accused of acting misogynistic toward female staff at CNN.