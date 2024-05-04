Check Your Wallet Because Lots of Rare Dollar Bills Worth Six Figures Are Floating Around

How would you like to make $150,000 simply because you checked your wallet or a winter coat you're not wearing right now? It could happen if you happen to have one of these rare one-dollar bills that slipped into circulation.

I mean, do I even have to ask if you're going to start checking? Of course, you're going to. We all are, and each and every time, we have a $1 bill. If you don't normally carry cash, maybe it's time to start getting some when you're at the grocery store.

According to the Wealthy Nickel website, collectors of all things currency in the United States will pay around $150,000 for these rare dollar bills with a printing error. It happened in 2014 and 2016.

Anyone could be walking around with six figures in their wallet. Or maybe this rare $1 bill is in your car's console or that change drawer where you toss money.

The misprint was mostly caught by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing; however, a few of those dollar bills were overlooked and are in circulation today, according to the Entrepreneur website.

So, what makes them stand out? 6.4 million pairs of $1 bills were accidentally printed with matching serial numbers however only 37 complete pairs have been found according to Boston 25 News

This miscommunication resulted in dollars printed with duplicate serial numbers, technically counterfeiting their currency. Typically, every bill in circulation has a unique serial number to identify it.

Here's how you identify if you have one of those bills worth up to $150,000.

'Series 2013' Must Be on the Bill Next To George Washington

The Bill Must Have a 'B' Federal Reserve Seal Above the serial Number

The Serial Number Must End With a Star Symbol and Fall Between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

