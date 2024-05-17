Billie Eilish Seemingly Channels Early Beastie Boys in ‘Lunch’ Music Video: WATCH

Billie Eilish is back, because she has just released the music video for her song "Lunch."

In the self-directed video, Eilish can be seen wearing a red, backwards hat, a jersey, and a baggy shirt. She is also wearing several pieces of jewelry, including a ring. The visuals seemingly channel early Beastie Boys with the fish eye lens camerawork and the street style of the late '80s and early '90s.

"Lunch" is a spicy, queer anthem that has lyrics depicting Eilish's desire to be with a girl.

She previously opened up about the song's inspiration in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying it was her embracing her queer identity.

"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year," she said.

Across the song she sings about her romantic intent.

"I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I could never get enough /I could buy her so much stuff," Eilish sings on the chorus of the song.

Other lyrics that reference her desire to be with a woman are: "She's takin' pictures in the mirror / Oh my God, her skin's so clear / Tell her, 'Bring that over here' / You need a seat? I'll volunteer," she sings.

Watch Billie Eilish's 'Lunch' Video Below:

The song was released today alongside her latest album called Hit Me Hard and Soft. The project serves as her third studio album and the follow up to 2021's Happier Than Ever.

There were no pre-released singles from Hit Me Hard and Soft and instead Eilish waited to drop the lead single until the album was released today (May 17).

Since its release, the album has gone on to be rated one of the best of the year by music critics. On the review aggregator site Metacritic, the project currently sits at a score of 95 out of 100.