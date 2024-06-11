Billie Eilish is just like us – she gets ghosted too.

During her appearance on the Miss Me? podcast with Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, the "Lunch" singer shared a story about getting ghosted by a longtime friend.

"I had a crazy ghosting in December," Eilish replied after being asked if she'd ever been ghosted.

She reiterated that it was the "craziest" ghosting that's ever happened to her.

"It wasn’t even a ghosting, it was like a complete—it was so… I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?'" she laughed.

"It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, 'This is my address, be there at 3,'" she revealed.

"Never heard from him again. Ever…" she said.

"I couldn’t believe it, I was like, 'What a f--king little pathetic man. What a tiny, little man.' It was literally unbelievable, to this day, never texted me again," the "Birds of a Feather" singer went on.

"Somebody I had known for years. I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that," she added in disbelief.

"If even Billie Eilish gets ghosted there’s no hope for us all," one fan tweeted in response to the revelation.

Other fans shared similar experiences with ghosting.

"Me with my last date. This man wanted to take me on a date, made plans and everything and then just…never texted me again. Like ever. Didn’t know people even did that these days, like you never needed to ask me on a date to begin with baby," one fan tweeted.

However, somewhat ironically, elsewhere in the episode, Eilish revealed that she has nearly 2,000 unread text messages.

"I wanna respond, I wanna do whatever somebody is saying or asking of me, and I just don’t. I see it, or sometimes I don’t even see it, but sometimes I see it and I’m like, 'Hold on, let me do this thing first,' and then I just never do it," she shared.