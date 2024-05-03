Baby Storme Leaks Alleged Texts of Ice Spice Calling Nicki Minaj ‘Ungrateful and Delusional’

Independent alt-pop artist Baby Storme, who claims she and rapper Ice Spice, real name Isis Naija Gaston, were previously friends, has leaked a series of alleged text messages between her and Ice in which Ice appears to call out her "Barbie World" collaborator Nicki Minaj.

In a series of alleged texts from a person in Baby Storme's phone named "Isis 2nd phone," she claims she brought Nicki onto the song for the Barbie soundtrack, not the other way around.

"[The song] is an opportunity I brought [to Minaj because the] Barbie [producers] invited me to do it alone, but since that’s her brand, I invited her on, and she doesn’t even see that as me bringing her something," one of the messages reads.

"She’s kinda like my mom: ungrateful and delusional," the person listed as "Isis 2nd phone" writes in another text, referring to Nicki.

The person appearing to be Ice also alleges that Nicki asked for "publishing [rights] for all my songs including [third] party writing," meaning any other songs Ice writes for or features on in the future.

"Mind [you] I had a Taylor Swift collab before I had the Nicki one," one alleged text reads, while another says, "I think she's jealous that I own all my masters."

It's unconfirmed if the person listed as "Isis 2nd phone" in the leaked texts is indeed Ice Spice.

Baby Storme first teased that she planned to "expose" Ice on April 27 when she tweeted about her "ex-best friend."

Minaj has yet to respond to the alleged text messages, and Ice has yet to address or respond to Baby Storme's allegations.

"Barbie World" was a huge hit for Minaj and Ice Spice. The song was produced by RIOTUSA and contains a sample of Aqua's 1997 hit song "Barbie Girl."

"Barbie World" became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 7.

The collaboration scored Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media, though it lost in both categories.

