Nicki Minaj Seemingly Curses Megan Thee Stallion’s Unborn Baby in Instagram Rant

Nicki Minaj is apparently taking a page from Disney villain Maleficent in her continuing beef with Megan Thee Stallion.

In an Instagram rant that has been turned into a viral TikTok sound set to dramatic Disney music, Minaj seemingly puts a hex on Meg's future unborn child.

"Just remember, if you're lucky one day hopefully your womb will bring forth a child. And you do not know what that child will have to [inaudible]..." Minaj ominously says before bursting into a witchy cackle.

Now, the audio is making its rounds on TikTok, where fans are comparing it to Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and even making edits of Minaj as Maleficent and Meg as Aurora.

"This is getting outta hand like why is she hexing her womb," one person wrote in the caption of their TikTok video using the sound.

"This is so classic Disney villain coded," another person wrote. In the video, they mysteriously stir a spoon around a mug as if stirring a potion.

Minaj even re-posted the video to her TikTok account.

Fans commented to express their disbelief toward Minaj's latest bizarre rant.

"'...and your little dog, too!' [ass] speech," one person commented under the video.

"No [because] what the hell was with [the] maleficent spiel," someone else questioned.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Denies She's Ever Used Cocaine

Minaj has been on a rampage ever since Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" dropped last week, and it doesn't seem like she plans on slowing down anytime soon.

"She’s the li'l broke independent artist. Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she’s ass [and] can’t rap. Stop f---ing trying to make fetch happen," Minaj tweeted on Monday (Jan. 29) amid a slew of retweets about her diss track "Big Foot," which is aimed at Meg.

Minaj released the diss track after taking offense to Meg's "Megan's Law" lyric, seemingly swipes at the "Barbie Dangerous" rapper's sex offender husband.