Nicki Minaj Denies She’s Ever Used Cocaine After Being Accused of ‘Coke Rant’

Nicki Minaj is denying she's ever used cocaine after being accused of being on a coke rant for going in on Megan Thee Stallion for three days straight.

Nicki Minaj Denies Cocaine Use

Nicki Minaj has not stopped going in on Megan Thee Stallion since the Houston rapper appeared to diss Nicki on the new song "Hiss." On Monday (Jan. 29), Nicki responded to users on X, formerly known as Twitter, who insinuated the head Barb's actions may be drug fueled.

"Whenever you see the words 'coke rant' you know they mad," Nicki tweeted in the post below. "If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly. Waited up all night for this 'ass' song tho right?"

This not the first time Nicki has addressed cocaine use accusations. Back in 2021, Azealia Banks accused Nicki of getting her nose dirty. Nicki responded to the allegation.

"I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f---in' drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the muthaf---in' drugs I do in my muthaf---in' music," Nicki said on Instagram Live. "Always have, always f---in' will. If I’m off 'em, I’m off 'em, child. But, I want to make this clear so open everybody's ears, clear them ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever."

That has not stopped the rumors from persisting.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Beef Rehashed

Following the Jan. 26 release of Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss," where she appears to address Nicki Minaj and her husband with the bars, "These h--s don't be mad at Megan, these h--s mad at Megan's Law," Nicki has been in clap back mode. A short time after the release of the track, Nicki went on Instagram Live and mocked Megan's song while previewing her own diss. Since then, Nicki has been going in non-stop on X. In one very lengthy post, she pointed out all of Megan's flops.

On Sunday (Jan. 28), Nicki released the song "Big Foot" going at Megan. Megan has yet to respond to Nicki's slights.

Check out Nicki Minaj's post denying she's ever used cocaine below.

See Nicki Minaj Post Denying Cocaine Use