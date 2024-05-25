Nicki Minaj Live Streams Her Arrest While Traveling Abroad For Concert: Watch

Nicki Minaj was apparently arrested and managed to live stream the entire moment.

On Saturday (May 25), the "Super Bass" singer live streamed the moment when she was at an Amsterdam airport where police officers alleged that she was "carrying drugs." Minaj told the officers that she did not have any contraband with her. Despite the officers asking that she stop filming them, she continued to.

“I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present,” she told one of the officers, who later mentioned her upcoming concert in Manchester, England tonight. He said that they would “try to get [her] there” as soon as possible.

“Oh, so I’m under arrest?” Minaj asked. In a second live stream, she was seemingly in a police vehicle while she attempted to ask them to go through all of her belongings to prove that she didn't have any illegal substances on her person. She then asked why the authorities didn't search her bags before they went on the plane.

Minaj posted a series of tweets and shared her theory, "They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour." She then claimed that she just drove up to the airport and when she asked where her luggage was they told her that it was on the plane, which according to her, wasn't possible. "They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour [because] soooooo many [people] are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad, etc."

"I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags," she wrote. She added that the plane she chartered "was nowhere to be found when I arrived."

Approximately an hour after the initial live stream, Minaj told her followers that she was waiting on a jet alone, without her crew and team. She claimed that they tried to make her book a separate jet before revealing that she "fired [management] who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour [manager] recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K."

Shortly after the initial search, Minaj clarified that her security had weed with them (which is legal in the country). She wrote, "My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my [Instagram] post down."

Watch the entire altercation, below.