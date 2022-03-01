Be forewarned dear readers: We certainly know you will love this exciting new dating series.

NBC has announced a new dating reality show that combines The Bachelorette with Bridgerton — including handwritten notes from its eligible bachelors.

The Courtship will take 16 men from all over the world — from Vancouver to San Diego — back in time where "swiping is out, and courting is in," to hopefully win the heart of leading lady Nicole Remy.

The 26-year-old engineer and her potential suitors will take part in 19th century-style dating, including masquerade balls, horseback riding and fencing.

And yes, there are costumes!

Watch a sneak peek clip here:

"A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that of which dreams are made," the show's site details.

"From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love," the show's description continues. "In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."

NBC via YouTube NBC via YouTube loading...

Although the backdrop of the show may appear to be a fairy tale, the drama will very much be real.

"I don't know if I can keep doing this," Remy tells a suitor in the preview. "I'm sorry."

In a separate scene she is seen confronting one of the men. "I know you're not here for me," she says while turning down his offer for a dance.

The men will not only have to win over Remy, but her family as well. "I'm introducing all of them to my parents from the start," she states.

Will Remy find love without the conveniences of modern dating?

The Courtship premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8PM ET on NBC.