Kim Kardashian was surprised to learn that some of the Bridgerton actors used her famous family as inspiration for their characters.

Kardashian just recently became a fan of the hit Netflix drama, which she shared on one of her Instagram Stories last week.

On Tuesday (April 20), actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, tweeted the reality star and explained that Kim actually helped inspire the actors portraying the Featherington family.

"As the world’s number one @Bridgerton stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," Coughlan tweeted.

Kardashian was "freaking out" after Coughlan's tweet was sent to her in a Bridgerton group chat that she is a part of.

"Can I please come to a fitting?!?!" Kardashian begged. "It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Coughlan enthusiastically agreed to her request. She also revealed that the Kardashian-Bridgerton connection also extended into the show's costume department.

"Did you know Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know," Coughlan said.

"OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen," Kardashian replied.

Coughlan happily accepted her plea and dubbed her "the season’s true incomparable" Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will begin filming this spring. There aren't many details about the next season of the show. However, most of the main cast members—except for Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings—will be returning.