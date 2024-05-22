Yes, Pitbull Has Seen ‘Bridgerton’s Infamous Penelope-Colin Carriage Scene

It seems like everyone is a Bridgerton fan, including Pitbull!

The rapper's collaboration with Ne-Yo and Afrojack, "Give Me Everything," was used in the infamous carriage scene between this season's couple Penelope and Colin.

The Grammy-winning musician shared his reaction on Instagram after the hit show dropped part one of Season 3 last week.

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!" he wrote, sharing a clip from the show.

Netflix itself even commented on the post.

"Omg lord pitbull is officially part of the ton!!!" they said.

The official Bridgerton account also chimed in, adding, "This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot."

Pitbull's track was used during a particularly steamy scene between the two leads.

The show has become known for using orchestral versions of modern, popular music such as "Dynamite" by BTS, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia, "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish and more.

The highly-anticipated first part of Season 3 premiered on May 16 and stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton.

"It was very intimidating to step in that mantle of the romantic. It's scary going in, but then, thankfully, we have a really good relationship, so we can talk about it, and we can laugh about it when we need to. It made it scary, but a lot better," Coughlan told Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel like there's always that question being asked of, is it easier to do the intimacy scenes or the more romantic scenes with someone who is your friend of four years or someone you just met for one day? I can safely say it's easier with a friend. There really is that sort of support," Newton added.

Part two of Bridgerton Season 3 debuts on June 13.