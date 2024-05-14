Why Isn’t Daphne in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Fans are gearing up for the long-awaited release of Season 3 of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, and many are wondering about the returning cast and new plot developments.

One of those topics is Daphne Bridgerton, played by British actress Phoebe Dynevor, who was the star of Season 1 of the show alongside Regé-Jean Page.

Dynevor's performance as Daphne was part of Bridgerton's massive success around the world, in addition to its diverse cast and orchestral versions of modern pop songs.

Now, fans are wondering what changed for Daphne as we head into Season 3 of the series, which follows Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, Daphne's brother.

Plus, the other Bridgerton siblings – Anthony (the star of Season 2 played by Jonathan Bailey), Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth have all been spotted in promotional teasers for the show's new season.

Why Is Phoebe Dynevor Not Returning as Daphne for 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

Daphne's absence from Bridgerton Season 3 was Phoebe Dynevor's decision.

Dynevor briefly appeared in Season 2, but will not appear at all in Season 3, and the reason makes a lot of sense.

"Well, l I did my two seasons...I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc," she told Variety.

Plus, it makes sense that there are less storylines for Daphne now that her love interest, Simon Bassett (Page) has left the show. The actor chose not to appear at all in Season 2, which could play a large part in why Daphne's presence was reduced last season and would be again in Season 3.

After all, in Season 2, it was revealed that Daphne and Simon had begun having children at their estate.

Will Phoebe Dynevor Ever Return to 'Bridgerton' as Daphne?

Per Screen Rant, Dynevor is not opposed to someday returning as Daphne Bridgerton if the show has new plans for the character.

She said a return could happen, "Potentially in the future."

The show still has at least five more seasons to go in order to cover the love stories of the rest of the Bridgerton siblings, so there's still hope.