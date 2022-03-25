Meet the New Characters of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Who are the new characters on Bridgerton Season 2?

The social season is upon us yet again and the Regency is back with new scandals, new steamy romances, new pop-turned-classical tracks and, of course, new characters to obsess over. Naturally, Lady Whistledown will be sure to report all the latest gossip that swirls around the "ton," or the uppercrust of London society featured on the hit Netflix series.

For those of you who haven't read the eight-book series by Julia Quinn, the first season focused on eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and how an indiscretion transformed into love with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett.

In Season 2, the focus turns toward the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, who was focused on keeping his family's finances in check while engaging in continuous trysts with the "looser women" of London last season. Will he find love, or will he simply try to fulfill his obligation as a distinguished English gentleman?

Watch the Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer:

A new storyline means the introduction of a fresh new crop of characters — from a new family who have traveled across the globe to join the ton, to individuals who may show us another side of the Bridgerton family. They may be well-intentioned, but will undoubtedly shake things up.

Whether due to gender politics or crossing class lines, the Londoners this time around are more intertwined than you think.

The second season of Bridgerton premieres on Netflix Friday, March 25.