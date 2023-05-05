John Travolta Shaved His Head Because Bald Icon Pitbull Told Him To

In an appearance on Howard Stern, Pitbull revealed how he convinced John Travolta to shave his head bald.

"Are you the guy that got Travolta to shave his head?" Howard Stern asked the famously bald music superstar during their chat.

"I didn't get him to shave his head but he did ask me if he could shave his head, and I said, 'Why not? Absolutely,'" Pitbull explained.

"I think Travolta looks great now," Stern said.

Pitbull revealed Travolta initiated the idea of his bold hair transformation when the actor came to speak at the "Timber" singer's handprint ceremony outside of the TCL Chinese Theater (formerly Grauman's Chinese Theater) in Hollywood in 2018.

READ MORE: 25 Celebrities With Links to Scientology

"He came out to speak on my behalf. What an honor, right? Having one of the biggest, best actors in Hollywood history to come out. And that's what he asked me: 'Hey what do you think about this?' ... Now I know what I'm going to look like when I get older," Pitbull recalled, laughing.

Pitbull also praised his and the Grease star's wonderful friendship.

"I love to sit with him and just have conversations [about] everything he's been through in life. It's amazing advice. [It's] powerful and priceless to be able to hang out and shoot the s--t with Travolta," he told Stern.

Watch the interview below:

Travolta debuted his shaved head in 2019.

The actor thanked his pal Pitbull during an interview with Extra the same year.

"A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought… Maybe it's time to do it. It's been a lot easier. Life's simpler," Travolta shared.