50 Cent Explains How He Lost 40 Pounds

50 Cent is explaining how he shed 40 pounds after fans had surprised reactions to his recent weight loss.

50 Cent Reveals How He Dropped 40 Pounds

On Wednesday night (Jan. 24), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram in the wake of recent photos of him with a slimmer figure going viral. In the post, which can be seen below, Fif admits he lost weight and explains why.

"They wanna talk about weight loss," 50 says. "I was in the gym, I was working the f**k out. I was running. I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour running around. I was 253 pounds. I came down. I'm 210 right now. So how you feel about it. Tell me how you feel about it later."

50 Cent Photos Go Viral

50 Cent's explanation comes on the heels of fans voicing surprise over recent photos shared by Fif on social media that show him looking like he dropped a considerable amount of weight.

"Why 50 cent loose weight like that I hope he’s good," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"50 cents lost weight and everyone is roasting him on the comment section of his insta. 'From 50 cent to a quarter,'" someone else posted about the topic.

See 50 Cent explaining how he recently lost 40 pounds below.

Watch 50 Cent Revealing Why He Recently Slimmed Down

See Recent Photos of 50 Cent