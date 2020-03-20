Adam Lambert Drops Smooth New Album ‘Velvet’

Adam Lambert is back with new music after releasing his new album Velvet.

On Friday (March 20), the singer unveiled his fourth studio album amid his 2020 tour with rock icons Queen, which has currently been halted amid the COVID-19, a.k.a. the coronavirus, pandemic. The full-length record also comes six months after the release of his EP Velvet: Side A, which featured six tracks including "Superpower."

Coinciding with the album release, Lambert also dropped the music video for the title track, which was directed by Charlotte Rutherford, and sees him play a tailor in an 80s fashion world.

You can check out Lambert's "Velvet" music video, below:

"The song 'Velvet' was written after I called the project Velvet. The title of the album came first,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “I hadn’t finished all of the songs yet but I had probably about eight songs I knew that I was going to go with. I was trying to think of a word that described them all."

He continued, "There’s a sonic through-line and there’s a vibe and a groove throughout the whole thing. If I compared it to my previous work, this stuff’s very smooth and I explore different parts of my voice that are a little softer and smoother and slinkier and soulful. I was like, ‘It’s smooth. It’s velvety.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh, velvet. Well, that makes sense.’”

So far, fans are loving the new record and single!

You can listen to Adam Lambert's Velvet album in full, below:

Lambert and Queen are scheduled to get back to their 2020 Rhapsody Tour on June 2 in London. You can buy tickets and get more information here.