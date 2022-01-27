Adele recently purchased Sylvester Stallone's hidden mansion in Los Angeles for a cool $58 million.

The home is located in Beverly Park, which sits just above Beverly Hills and is also home to celebrities including The Rock, Justin Bieber and more.

According to Dirt, Adele's new mansion is an extremely private home located at the very end of a hidden cul-de-sac, down "an exceptionally long gated driveway, far from neighboring homes."

Adele's new home is over 15,000 square feet. It has eight bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms.

The mansion's 90210 zip code isn't the only impressive feature about the house, which was personally renovated by Stallone and features a cigar lounge, infinity pool and fancy movie theater.

