Why Adele Is Taking a Lengthy Hiatus From Music

Fans of Adele should not be expecting a new album from the singer anytime soon.

In a TikTok video captured by the user @paolatravell, the "Easy on Me" songstress spoke to the crowd at her concert in Munich, Germany on Aug. 31. During her speech, she told the crowd that she will be taking some time away from music.

"I've really enjoyed performing. It's been three years now, which is the longest I've done and probably the longest I'll ever do," she said.

Adele went on to note that she has 10 shows left in her Las Vegas residency, but after that, she will not be in the public eye for some time.

"But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele revealed.

Despite her taking some time away from the stage, Adele revealed that she will “fantasize” about her time on stage.

As for the reason she is taking a break, Adele said that she just needs to rest.

"I just need a rest," she shared to the crowd.

"I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly," Adele continued.

The news of Adele taking a break comes after she previously shared that she was engaged to partner Rich Paul.

Adele's last album, 30, was released in 2021 and housed the monster hit "Easy on Me." The song spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 30 also housed the top 5 hit "Oh My God."