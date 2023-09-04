Why Noel Gallagher Has Beef With Adele

Who could hate Adele? Apparently, Noel Gallagher does!

Earlier this year, Gallagher was interviewed by podcast personality Matt Morgan for his podcast on Patreon. when the host asked what his favorite Adele song was.

“F--k off, f-----g hell. Name one?” he responded “They’re f-----g s--t. It’s f-----g awful. It’s f-----g Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

This month, he returned to the podcast and clarified the reason he doesn't like Adele as a person or her music.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some f-----g idiot having a go in the first place,” Gallagher said. “You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

Gallagher did have a run-in with the "Hello" hitmaker. He was at an event that Adele was also attending when they were in the same area.

“She sent someone over to f-----g ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’” he recalled. “That’s what riled me. I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Although his conversation via third parties with Adele rubbed him the wrong way, he was then asked about collaborating, writing or producing her music in the future.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he shared. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’”

Despite his statement earlier this year about Adele, it seems as though his dislike of her goes back quite some time. In 2015, he spoke with MusicFeeds about the "Easy On Me" singer. He admitted that he "[doesn't] like her music... I think it’s music for f-----g grannies.”

He added, "If someone wants to know what I think of Adele, I’ll f-----g tell them. Not because I have any sort of agenda or because I’m trying to whip up any kind of hysteria. I just don’t see what the fuss is about."