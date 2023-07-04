Don't mess with Adele!

During one of her Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas, Nev., Adele called out concertgoers who have been making headlines for the bizarre objects they throw onstage as of late.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh-- on stage, have you seen them?" Adele asked the crowd in a fan-taken video posted to Twitter.

She jokingly continued, "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll f---ing kill you."

"Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?" Adele added while wielding a T-shirt gun in her elegant ball gown, which is sure to become the next Adele meme.

She then dissolved into laughter after shooting a shirt into the crowd and said, "It's a total reverse. I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back."

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Fan Hurls Sex Toy at Rapper Onstage

The disturbing trend has affected stars like Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X, Kelsea Ballerini, and more in recent weeks.

"Adele is so real for this," one fan tweeted in response to the video.

Another fan joked in a tweet, "I would PAY to see Adele roundhouse someone."

"Tell me you’re a Taurus without telling me you’re a Taurus…#AlwaysPrepared," someone else said on Twitter.

The video of Adele is the latest to go viral, but she's no stranger to meme-ification. The powerhouse singer is known for her facial expressions and sassy reactions.

One popular meme is a video of the "Hello" singer at a basketball game as she appears casually unbothered while sitting courtside.

Another clip of the star seemingly shushing people around her ahead of Rihanna's Halftime Show performance during the 2023 Super Bowl became an instant meme.

After the sassy Super Bowl video went viral, CNN reported that Adele explained during a concert, "It’s hard work being a constant meme…Every time I step out the house. Maybe it’s because I don’t have any Botox or anything. My face just moves so much."