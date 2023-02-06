Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?

A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?

On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé didn't win Album of the Year Sunday night (Feb. 5).

Some even brought Lizzo into the equation, pushing the notion that Lizzo agreed with Adele's supposed disapproval of Styles' win for his 2022 album, Harry's House.

However, considering Styles is close friends with both singers, the rumors don't make much sense.

In fact, the rumors aren't true at all.

Longer footage from Styles' speech segment shows Adele sitting in the audience, cheering for her fellow British singer with a big smile on her face.

Some fans even pointed out that Adele cried and clapped for Styles during his speech.

Styles was also cheered on by Beyoncé herself, who gracefully applauded the "As It Was" singer when he took to the stage after his name was announced.

As for Lizzo, after the Grammys the singer teased fans on Twitter with the fact that she recorded Styles' reaction to winning the night's biggest award on her phone.

The two stars were seated next to each other during the show, and Lizzo shared several behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

Meanwhile, Styles and Adele — who are two of the most well-known British pop stars on the planet — have been friends for years.

The two reportedly met just before the release of Styles' debut solo single, "Sign of the Times," which was released in 2017.

According to Capital FM, the pair even vacationed together in early 2020, along with TV host and fellow Brit James Corden.

Adorably, Styles even once said he had a crush on Adele during his teenage One Direction days.

Despite this, the rumors of Adele leaving during Styles' speech likely sparked from Adele's very public love for Beyoncé.

In 2017, Adele was hesitant to accept the Grammy for Album of the Year for her album 25 because she was such a huge fan of Beyoncé, who was nominated for Lemonade.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental," Adele said in her acceptance speech.