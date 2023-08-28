Adele Stops Concert to Scold Security Guards for ‘Bothering’ Excited Fan

Adele called out some seriously strict security guards during one of her Las Vegas residency shows recently.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 10 million times, an excited fan is approached multiple times by security guards who appear to be trying to tell him to calm down.

In the first clip, he's approached by a woman who scolds him for standing and singing while everyone behind him is sitting down.

"Look behind you!" she snaps at him.

Later, a security guard approaches the fan and enters his personal space, seemingly holding him back as the fan repeatedly says, "I'm sorry," while gazing at the stage in awe of the "Hello" singer.

"I'll stay calm," the fan promises.

The commotion catches the attention of Adele, who stops the music and says, "What is going on with that young man there? He's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What going on with him?"

A fan in the background of the video also yells, "They won't let us stand up!"

"What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him?" Adele asks as another security guard approaches the fan.

"Can you leave him alone, please? Leave him alone. They won't bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show," Adele tells the fan.

"Sorry, guys. He's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun. Let's get on with it," she says.

Fans on TikTok supported the excited fan in the comments section.

"I love how the man’s trying to talk to him and he’s paying him no mind and engulfed in Adele performing," one person wrote.

"How quickly the security backed off, when Adele called them out! I hope they were spoken to afterwards!" another fan said.

"If you want to sit down & quietly watch… please buy the dvd and use your lounge room," someone else commented.

One person said that they experienced a similar situation at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

"The way this happened to me at Beyoncé and some guy told me to get back up because you don’t come to a Beyoncé show to sit down," the fan shared.

"If i'm gonna pay a lot for concert tickets im definitely gonna stand up to sing and dance," another fan agreed.