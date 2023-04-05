Did Adele Secretly Record a New Album?

Could we be getting new Adele music sooner than we think?

The "Hello" singer has historically waited an increasingly long time between album releases, with 30 coming six years after 2015's 25.

However, according to The Sun, there is speculation that the star has already secretly recorded a new album and may release it soon.

The album is reportedly inspired by her new fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul.

If she does drop a new album, it will likely coincide with her recently extended Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, which will now run through November 2023.

READ MORE: Did Adele Leave During Harry Styles' Grammys Speech?

Apparently, anonymous sources claim that Adele's latest tracks are her "most positive" yet and that she is considering dropping a surprise album later this year, in the same vein as her idol, Beyoncé, who surprise-dropped Beyoncé in 2013.

The source allegedly said, "Her life has totally transformed. She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it. Her music reflects that, and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer."

Adele met Paul in 2021 through mutual friends. They went public at a 2021 NBA game, and according to People, Adele said at the time, "I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it."

She revealed how they met at a party in a 2021 Vogue interview, where she said, "I was a bit drunk. I said, 'Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now.' He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group, which manages big names in basketball, such as LeBron James.

The sports agent hails from Cleveland, Ohio, and has three children from a previous relationship.

Adele also shares her son Angelo, 10, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.