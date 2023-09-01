Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Randomly Popping Into Small Town Businesses (PICS)

Residents and business owners in a small Pennsylvania town have been getting surprise visits from a rock star in recent weeks.

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler has reportedly taken to shopping at businesses around Lititz, Pennsylvania. The town, which sits in the southeastern part of the state, has a population just under 10,000.

Tyler's appearance at the stores is garner almost as much attention as the items on his shopping list.

Shopping For Shower Heads And Sniffing Bait

The first report of Tyler in a Lititz business came on Aug. 15 when Lancaster Online said he was roaming around a hardware store.

An assistant manager at Bomberger's said Tyler was looking for a new shower head when he was spotted by other customers.

"When Tyler got to the register, he opened on of the refrigerators used for bait, opened a package of night crawlers and sniffed them," the website reported.

The assistant manager told Lancaster Online the rocker said "I'm an old country boy," while discussing the fishing bait.

Tyler made time to pose for photos and sign autographs before leaving with his new shower heads.

Playing Music And Buying Muppets Vinyl

Tyler was again found at another Lititz shop a little more than a week after his hardware store appearance.

Lancaster Online reports that he had private security work with a local music store to shut its doors so he could shop in peace.

"Tyler spent more than two hours playing various instruments in the shop, digging through records and LPs," the website said about Tyler's visit to Lititz Music Co.

Among the instruments Tyler tried before purchasing was a melodica which he used to play the opening notes of Aerosmith hit "Dream On."

Tyler reportedly was only in the store for 10 minutes, but walked out having purchased multiple instruments and a pile of records including selections from Elvis Presley, Whitesnake and The Muppets.

Lititz is also home to Rock Lititz, a campus designed to cater to those in the live event industry. Lancaster Online said Aerosmith is currently rehearsing for their upcoming tour at the facility.

Peace Out: The Farewell Tour kicks off Sept. 2 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

