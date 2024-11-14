It doesn't matter what airport across the country you're flying out of. This code is something you should always look for on your boarding pass, especially during the crowded holiday season when more issues tend to happen.

Yes, going through security can be annoying, but it's part of the deal when traveling by plane. So, the next time you fly, look for this code. According to Forbes Magazine, it means you've been flagged to undergo additional security screening procedures. So basically, be prepared for a bit longer before you can relax at your gate, roam the airport for some goodies, or grab a bite to eat.

LOOK FOR THIS CODE

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, has an SSSS code that alerts agents to perform extra security measures. According to Forbes, it stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection.

This means that your extra search by security could include anything from luggage inspections to pat-down screenings and swabs looking for explosive residue on your hands and carry-on luggage.

WHY WERE YOU FLAGGED?

You could receive the C code through a random assignment, or it could happen because you booked a one-way ticket, purchased a last-minute ticket, paid cash, or recently visited or are flying to a country that the United States government deems high-risk.

Suspicious activity on your part is another reason.

Note that just because you don't have an SSSS on your boarding pass doesn't mean you won't endure an extra search by TSA agents. We've all been there where the belt slows down and even reverses while TSA is investigating our luggage, the image from the body scanner, or we set off the metal detector alarm.

