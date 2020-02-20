All Time Low released a new song and music video called "Sleeping In."

The band unveiled their second single on Thursday (February 20) just days after announcing their new album Wake Up, Sunshine — their first LP since 2017’s Last Young Renegade. Last month, they also released "Some Kind of Disaster," which served as the official start of the next era for All Time Low.

For the "Sleeping In" video, the group partnered with North Shore Animal League America to raise money and awareness for no-kill rescue and adoption organizations. It was shot at an NSALA shelter in Nashville, TN, and sees all the band members get dumped before finding happiness again by adopting a forever friend.

Check out All Time Low's "Sleeping In" music video, below:

All Time Low's Wake Up, Sunshine officially drops April 3 and features collaborations with blackbear and The Band CAMINO. According to vocalist Alex Gaskarth, the band went back to basics for this record.

"We got back to how we started," he said. "It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together."

Jack Barakat agreed, adding, “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

See the full Wake Up, Sunshine tracklist, below:

1. Some Kind of Disaster

2. Sleeping In

3. Getaway Green

4. Melancholy Kaleidoscope

5. Trouble Is

6. Wake Up, Sunshine

7. Monsters feat. blackbear

8. Pretty Venom (Interlude)

9. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10. Safe

11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12. Clumsy

13. Glitter & Crimson

14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15. Basement Noise

You can also read the full "Sleeping In" lyrics, below:

I woke up on a Tuesday

Felt like a Friday night to me

Never wanna leave this bed

Tell me that you got nowhere to be

Can we stay all day?

Lay low in our lazy luxury

Sex in a rosy daze

All day, it’s a real good thing

Just like that

There you go, making it hard to stay on track

Got shit to do, you got work

But we fall right back

Into bed, like it’s all just a game

And we can’t help that, no we can’t help that

And we fall right back

Just like that

If I said I want your body, would you hold it against me?

Seven in the morning, wanna listen to Britney?

Anything you wanna baby, that’s okay with me now

(We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in)

Closing up the curtains while you call out of work

Now I’m turning off my phone while you take off your shirt

Waste another day, another night, another weekend

We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in

Everyday’s a holiday

We stay hot when it’s cold outside, y’know

Haven’t left your place in days

Postmates and dirty laundry

Just like that

There you go, making it hard to stay on track

Got shit to do, you got work

But we fall right back

Into bed, like it’s all just a game

And we can’t help that, no we can’t help that

So we fall right back

Just like that

If I said I want your body, would you hold it against me?

Seven in the morning, wanna listen to Britney?

Anything you wanna baby, that’s okay with me now

(We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in)

Closing up the curtains while you call out of work

Now I’m turning off my phone while you take off your shirt

Waste another day, another night, another weekend

We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in

If I said I want your body, would you hold it against me?

Seven in the morning, wanna listen to Britney?

Anything you wanna baby, that’s okay with me now

(We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in)

Closing up the curtains while you call out of work

Now I’m turning off my phone while you take off your shirt

Waste another day, another night, another weekend

We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in

If I said I want your body, would you hold it against me?

Seven in the morning, wanna listen to Britney?

Anything you wanna baby, that’s okay with me now

We don’t sleep, but we like sleeping in