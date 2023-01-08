This American State Now Requires Government Issued ID to Watch Porn

Louisiana residents are now required to prove their age in order to watch pornography.

The Republican state representative from Metairie, Laurie Schlegel, passed the new law, HB142. The piece of legislation now requires age verification for any website that features "33.3% or more" pornographic material, although it is unclear how the state will monitor what websites contain as much. The new law cites that there will be "consequences" for those who do not follow the new law.

According to the state representative, citizens will set up an account with LA Wallet or AllPassTrust where they upload their driver's license, or government-issued ID to create or sign into their already existing account. There will be other methods to verify your age if you cannot access either website or portal. It is important to note that the law prohibits the websites from retaining personal data regarding age verification methods.

Some supporters feel as though this is the new norm as gambling websites use similar age verification. However, others argue that the companies could illegally retain private information such as users' addresses and birth dates, among other sensitive and private details. Others noted that VPNs could be used to get around the age verification wall for these websites.

It is unclear how this new law will handle social media websites that also feature porn, including Twitter and Reddit.