Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Pregnancy Complications

TMZ first reported actress and comedian Amy Schumer had to cancel a show Thursday night (November 15) after heading to the hospital with potential health issues due to her pregnancy.

Schumer herself posted an update to her fans on Instagram Thursday afternoon, confirming she had to cancel some shows in Texas because she's in the hospital.

"I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine, but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," the actress writes on in the post's caption. "I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh-t!"

Schumer ends her caption on a hopeful note, writing "Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

According to AmericanPregnancy.org, Hyperemesis Gravidarum is described as, "severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance...More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line."

We're happy there doesn't seem to be any serious issues affecting Amy and the baby, but also appreciate the the star is being so open about the real struggles some women experience during pregnancy.

Get the rest you need and feel better soon, Amy!