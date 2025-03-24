Amy Schumer ‘Has More Energy’ After Using Weight-Loss Drug

Amy Schumer &#8216;Has More Energy&#8217; After Using Weight-Loss Drug

Amy Schumer has had a "really good experience" with a new weight-loss drug.

The 43-year-old star previously confessed to having a difficult time with Wegovy, the popular weight-loss drug, but Amy has recently adopted a new drug called Mounjaro and she's been much happier with the results.

The Hollywood star said on Instagram: "Three years ago, I tried Wegovy. I was puking, I couldn’t handle it.

"I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself ‘cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

Amy noted that the clinic "put [her] on estrogen and progesterone." She continued: "I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have disappeared."

The actress has seen a marked change in her appearance since she adopted the new drug.

She said: "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean. I’m talking about sex. So that’s been great and Mounjaro’s been great."

Amy is keen to be open and honest with her followers about her weight-loss journey.

The movie star explained: "Look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have. But I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Amy has actually been so impressed by Midi Health that she's decided to invest in the company.

The actress said: "Midi Health. I liked it so much and I had such a good experience that I invested in the company."

