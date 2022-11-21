Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago

Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time," and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music, but for this resurfaced clip of her dissing Kanye West in 2008.

In the clip, she sings, "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye" during an improvised performance of her classic "Some Unholy War."

In a viral TikTok using the audio, user @amberolivia1 declared that Winehouse was "ahead of her time."

"Amy Winehouse really said that with her whole chest," the video's caption read.

Many fans agreed with the sentiment, given West's slew of controversies that have only gotten worse in 2022.

"The thing is, KANYE has always told us who he is. This is evolution," one person commented.

Another person added, "Kanye has shown himself since 2005 but everyone chose to ignore his behavior until now."

"Even after her death she keeps delivering us relative content," someone else said.

The original clip of Winehouse was also posted in June 2022 by a Winehouse fan account on TikTok in honor of the iconic moment's anniversary.

Watch the video, below:

Many fans were surprised that the two artists were popular at the same time, given that Winehouse seems like she comes from a different era than West.

"Why is it shocking to me that she mentioned him? I feel like she was from a different time, away from stuff like Kanye," one person noted.

In 2008, West was coming off the heels of Graduation, with 808s and Heartbreaks to follow, while Winehouse's Back to Black had catapulted her to legend status in 2006.

"The aPPLAUSE she would get for that now," another pointed out.

In a comment addressing West's fans, the original poster of the video claimed, "KANYE FANS: he was honored by this. So don’t take it so personally and start crying about it in my comments, thanks!"

Sure enough, the same account posted an old news broadcast which showed West saying, "Amy Winehouse hates me!! Now I've really made it!"

The account also posted a clip of West playing Winehouse's "Tears Dry On Their Own" at a 2011 concert.

And, most recently, the fan account reposted the Glastonbury video Oct. 28, amending the caption to, "Amy Winehouse (a Jewish woman) calling Kanye West a c--- at Glastonbury Festival in 2008," to reflect the controversy of West's antisemitic comments.

Winehouse passed away in 2011.