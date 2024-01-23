20 Late Celebrities Who Are Tragically Members of the 27 Club

The 27 Club has been a morbidly fascinating cultural phenomenon in the world of celebrities for years.

The eerie so-called club rose to significance with the back-to-back deaths of several high-profile musicians in the '60s and '70s who passed away within the span of a few years under similar circumstances, all at the age of 27.

One of the earliest notable members is blues musician Robert Johnson, who died in 1938, but there are extremely recognizable celebrities who have tragically died at 27 in recent years, such as actor Anton Yelchin and K-pop star Kim Jonghyun.

The 27 Club has become somewhat of an urban legend, sparking a bizarre myth that celebrity deaths are more common when famous figures reach 27.

The phenomenon has even been referenced in pop culture in different ways, such as on the Fall Out Boy song "27," which was written by band member Pete Wentz and directly references the 27 Club.

On the late Mac Miller's 2015 song, "Brand Name," he raps, "To everyone who sell me drugs / Don't mix it with that bulls--t / I'm hoping not to join the 27 Club." Miller died at the age of 26 in September 2018.

Halsey also references the 27 Club on her Badlands song "Colors," which is rumored to be about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy: "I hope you make it to the day you're 28 years old."