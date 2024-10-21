Andrew Garfield Has Emotionally Raw Conversation With Elmo About Grief (VIDEO)

Andrew Garfield had an emotionally raw conversation with Elmo about his late mom.

During a recent appearance on Sesame Street, the lovable red monster asked Andrew how he was doing, and the Hacksaw Ridge star responded, saying, "I’m just thinking about my mom today. I just miss her a lot."

After Elmo apologized for his loss, Andrew told him that he doesn't have to be "sorry," and then the two had a heartfelt conversation about heartache.

"It’s actually kind of okay to miss somebody. That sadness… It's kind of a gift. It’s kind of a lovely thing to feel. It means you really loved somebody when you miss them," Andrew said, explaining that when he starts to miss his mom, he reflects on her amazing hugs.

"It makes me feel close to her when I miss her in a strange way,” he told Elmo, talking about his mom, Lynn, who passed away in 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"When I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her, and I can miss her at the same time," the 41-year-old actor added.

Elmo, touched by Andrew's honesty, replied, "You know what, Elmo is gonna think about and celebrate your mommy, too."

Earlier this month, The Amazing Spider-Man star told Anderson Cooper that following his mom's death, he started looking at life differently.

"I know for a fact that this is a short life, and the things that mattered before don’t matter anymore. And I think when I say things taste differently, I think things can taste much more sweet now because of the sorrow that I’ve felt, and they can taste much more bitter," Andrew told the All There podcast host.